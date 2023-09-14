Isaac Adds Konezny To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Technology entrepreneur cofounded PeopleNet Ron's perspectives will further help ISAAC make decisions that will benefit our fleet clients across the United States and Canada.” - Jacques DeLarochelliere, chairman, CEO and co-founder of ISAACCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ISAAC Instruments today announced the appointment of Ron Konezny to the company's board of directors.
In 1996, Konezny cofounded PeopleNet, one of the first technology providers to offer integrated onboard computing and mobile communications to the transportation industry. Trimble acquired Peoplin 2011, and Konezny was then named vice president and general manager of Trimble's Global Transportation and Logistics division. During his time with Trimble, the company made five acquisitions, including TMW Systems and ALK Technologies.
Since December 2014, Konezny has served as director, president and CEO of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII), which provides business and mission critical industrial Inteof Things (Iot) solutions.
“I've had the good fortune to know Ron for more than 10 years,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, chairman, CEO and co-founder of ISAAC.“I look forward to Ron adding his customer foand market expertise to our already stellar board of directors. Ron's perspectives will further help ISAAC make decisions that will benefit our fleet clients across the United States and Canada.”
"I am excited to help Jacques and the ISAAC team reach even higher levels of success,” said Konezny.“Great technology, great culture, and most importantly great customers and people make ISAAC a fantastic company and a unique opportunity."
Konezny has extensive experience in the world of connected devices and is a leader in the IoT industry. He has worked with a range of hardware, software, cloud and service solutions across many commercial and industrial verticals. He was named the 2009 winner of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in the Technology category.
About ISAAC Instruments
ISAAC offers in-cab technology that goes far beyond ELDs. We partner with trucking companies to simplify the life of drivers and keep the wheels turning. We provide a reliable, comprehensive open platform that allows fleets to integrate all of their business apps on a single device. Our real-time, in-cab coaching supports eco-driving for unparalleled fuel savings and safer highways, while artificial intelligence (AI) technology empowers informed decision-making. ISAAC is the market leader in Canada and has a rapidly growing presence among top-performing fleets across the United States. ISAAC is a proud member of the Allied Committee for the Trucking Industry (ACT 1), an elite group of suppliers committed to industry improvement. Best-in-class fleets partner with ISAAC to achieve even greater heights. Visit to see how we can help simplify your operations.
