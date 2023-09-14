Biden says Obama has ‘no grace’

(MENAFN) Noted detected on Hunter Biden’s left-behind laptop have exposed a 2010 chat in which then-United States Vice Leader Joe Biden’s son blamed then-Leader Barack Obama of copying his father’s addresses. Joe Biden replied by criticizing his chief for having “no grace.”



The September 2010 back and forth of emails, first stated by a news agency on Wednesday, began with Hunter Biden proposing to his father that Obama had robbed his lines in an address the past day at a union happening in Wisconsin.



After quoting some of the words from Obama’s address, Hunter Biden stated, “I’m surprised he didn’t finish with the long walk up a short flight of stairs,” referring to wording that Joe Biden utilized while campaigning ineffectively for leader in 2008. “Pretty amazing.”



The note was directed to Joe Biden’s private email address, which was allegedly one of many that he utilized to connect with family associates. The then-VP replied to his son’s copy allegations by declaring Obama, “No grace.”



MENAFN14092023000045015687ID1107067641