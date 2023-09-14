US proposes to pay Polish press to report Ukrainian news

(MENAFN) The United States Consulate General in Krakow is asking Polish sources to inscribe regarding Ukrainian refugees “returning and rebuilding,” it arisen on Wednesday. Washington is giving USD50,000 for the year-extended venture.



The venture “to promote coverage in Poland by local and regional media representatives of stories in Ukraine” was first marked by a Telegram channel located in Belarus. It can be detected at the website of the United States embassy in Poland, under the name WAW-NOFO-FY23-05.



It was unobvious when the demand was firstly uploaded. But the limit for ideas ends on Friday, September 15.



Based on the post, the aim is to “promote in-depth reporting by local and regional Polish media of the return of Ukrainian families from Poland to Ukraine and their social and physical rebuilding efforts, particularly those built on partnerships between Poles and Ukrainians.”



