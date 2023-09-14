Gandhinagar, Gujarat Sep 14, 2023 (Issuewire)

Teslavolts Electrifies the EV Charging Landscape with Innovative Solutions

Teslavolts, a pioneering force in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry, is proud to announce its official launch. With a commitment to revolutionizing the EV ecosystem, Teslavolts introduces a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge solutions designed to accelerate the transition to sustainable electric mobility.

Introducing Teslavolts:

Teslavolts enters the market with a bold vision – to make EV charging accessible, efficient, and sustainable for all. As the world races towards a greener future, Teslavolts is at the forefront, driving change through innovation.

Our Offerings:



Intelligent Charging and Communication Controller (IC3) : At the heart of our offerings lies the IC3, a groundbreaking device that provides real-time data on charging station status. This innovation enables remote monitoring, power optimization, and grid balancing, making EV charging smarter and more efficient.

Charging Station Management Software : Teslavolts provides state-of-the-art software for managing charging networks. Our user-centric platform offers real-time station availability, transparent pricing, and seamless payment solutions. It empowers EV drivers and station operators alike.

Fleet Charging Management : For businesses and fleet operators, Teslavolts offers fleet optimization tools, ensuring efficient charging, cost savings, and sustainability.

Billing and Tariff Management Software : Our billing software simplifies the complex task of tariff management, making it easy for station operators to manage pricing and invoicing.

EV User App : The Teslavolts mobile app empowers EV drivers with real-time charging station information, enabling a hassle-free charging experience. API Integration : Teslavolts offers a range of APIs for seamless integration with variEV hardware and software components.

Key Differentiators:

Teslavolts stands out through its commitment to interoperability, sustainability, advanced technology, and a user-centric approach. We prioritize open charge protocols, ensuring compatibility across networks. Our solutions promote sustainability by reducing carbon footprints, while our advanced technology, including AI and machine learning, delivers predictive charging and energy optimization.

Join the Electric Revolution:

Teslavolts invites you to join the electric revolution. As the world embraces clean energy and sustainable transportation, we're here to power the way forward.

About Teslavolts:

Teslavolts is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to driving electric mobility. We offer innovative solutions that enhance EV charging, grid management, and user experience. Our mission is to create a greener, more sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to our customers.