Eleven Children Returned From Temporarily Occupied Left-Bank Kherson Region

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a pos on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Eleven children from Kherson region are back home. They were successfully returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied left bank of Kherson region," the post reads.

It is noted that among the children, two are deprived of parental care, the other nine have parents. The youngest of them is a three-year-old girl.

The regional administration added that this was preceded by the hard work of the Save Ukraine organization, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Ministry for Reintegration, the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, guardianship authorities, and children's service.