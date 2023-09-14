Stefanishyna To Meet With Stoltenberg In Brussels

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna has started her visit to Brussels.
This was reported by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
It is noted that the government official will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, his newly appointed Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Boris Ruge and ambassadors of NATO member states.
The parties will discuss the strengthening of Ukraine in the conditions of a full-scale war through the implementation of decisions approved at the NATO summit in Vilnius, including the functioning of the Ukraine-NATO Council, the development of an adapted Annual National Programme, as well as other documents aimed at strengthening interoperability and enhancing cooperation. Read also: Shmyhal, Baerbock discuss Taumissiles, energy, EU integration
As reported, Stefanishyna earlier said that Ukraine would be ready to become a part of the European Union in two years, and a member of NATO even sooner.
Photo: eu-ua.org
MENAFN14092023000193011044ID1107067614
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.