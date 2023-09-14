Azerbaijan Prioritizes Safe Agricultural Produce In Liberated Territories From Occupation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The Agriculture
Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Majnun Mammadov spoke at a
regional event on "Improvement of food standards in Europe and
Central Asia and expansion of participation in Codex activities",
Trend reports.
"In the period of global threats and risks in the world (water
shortage, drought, warming, desertification, industrialization,
international conflicts, pandemics, and epidemics), food and food
safety are a priority for mankind," he said.
The Minister noted that there are several organizations in the
world dealing with food and food safety management and the adoption
of international standards and guidelines. One of them is the Codex
AlimentarCommission.
"The Republic of Azerbaijan has been a member of the Codex
AlimentarCommission established by the UN Food and Agriculture
Organization and the World Health Organization within the framework
of the "Joint Food Standards Program" since 2011," he noted.
International food standards, guidelines, and implementing rules
of the Codex AlimentarCommission contribute to the safety,
quality, and fairness of international food trade, contributing to
the provision of high-quality and safe food for all mankind at all
times.
Majnun Mammadov said that, as always, Azerbaijan has established
a food safety system meeting international standards in accordance
with modern challenges, and the Association of Professional
Accountants and Auditors, as the national coordinating body of the
Codex AlimentarCommission in Azerbaijan, has developed and
implemented a number of international and local standards in this
field.
"It is well known that food security is directly related to the
development of agricultural land. For this reason, food security is
one of the basic conditions for the security of the state. However,
in our modern world, with the deficits in food and nutrition
mentioned in the reports of international organizations, these
areas require a more attentive and sensitive approach. Thus,
according to the estimates of the United Nations, in 2022, 735
million people around the world will suffer from hunger," the
Minister emphasized.
He noted that 148 million children under the age of 5 have
stunted growth due to malnutrition.
About 18,000 children died every day globally in 2018 from
hunger and malnutrition.
"The UN Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that 30
percent of the world's population (two billion people) suffer from
"hidden hunger." This is a condition in which the amount of
vitamins and minerals is not at the proper level despite people
consuming a certain number of calories," Mammadov said.
He added that more than 1 billion tons of food are wasted, and
up to 17 percent of the food produced worldwide becomes unfit for
consumption before it reaches the table.
Also, according to World Bank reports, food thrown into
landfills in developed countries is 15 times the percentage of
people who die of hunger worldwide.
"People around the world would not have problems with hunger if
it were not for such unequal distributions," the minister said.
"Considering that every grain of cereal, every kilogram of
bread, and every food item is valuable and worth the labor and
capital investment, we see that the entrepreneur who produces
hazardfood ultimately harms each and every one of us. Such food
that is thrown away and destroyed means a loss of resources for the
state. Thus, strict adherence to the Codex and legislative acts
adopted by countries in the field of food safety also plays an
important role in ensuring world food security," he added.
Majnun Mammadov also noted that the Ministry of Agriculture of
Azerbaijan, while continuing to contribute to food security,
together with the relevant authorities, is directly involved in the
work to deliver fully safe food "from field to table", applying the
principle of "value chain".
"I would like to note that reconstruction works have started in
our lands liberated by the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of
the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Supreme
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, as a result of the 44-day war,"
the minister said.
He emphasized that in this direction, production of
high-quality, safe agricultural products with control over
agricultural lands and the creation of ecologically clean and
epizootologically healthy zones have been started, and this sphere
is one of the priorities of the ministry.
"In addition, plant and animal health are constantly at the
center of the ministry's attention."Preventive works are regularly
carried out, as are works to eliminate pests that pose a particular
threat to plants and animals. Taking into account the international
experience in the field of food security, reforms are carried out
and state support is provided to entrepreneurs and farmers.
Ensuring employment of the working population, affordability of
food prices, and the eradication of poverty are always at the
center of our state's attention," M. Mammadov added.