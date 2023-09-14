Many consider new challenge to China`s Belt, Road as pipe-dream fantasy

(MENAFN) On the sidelines of the G20 Summit during the end of the week, the United States as well as India revealed suggestions for what has been called the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) with the support of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, as well as Jordan, and representatives from the European Union.



The venture, allocated as a substitute to China’s Belt as well as Road Initiative (BRI), looks to establish a commercial path from India through to Europe through the Arabian Peninsula, Israel, and later the Mediterranean Sea. Naturally, the venture’s worth was inflated by the media as “historic” as well as a “blindside” test to Beijing that would demolish China’s very own mega-substructure venture.



However, such assumptions are deceptive, for a lot of details. First, not every contributor in this recent initiative is completely contrasting to China and knows it, as the United States does, as a zero-amount state of being.



