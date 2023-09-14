Google to dismiss hundreds of jobs in hiring establishment

(MENAFN) Google is reducing hundreds of jobs in its international hiring establishment as measure of a wider pullback in employing through the upcoming some quarters, a US news agency has affirmed.



“We unfortunately need to make a significant reduction to the size of the recruiting organization,” Brian Ong, Google’s hiring deputy chief, informed staffs in a Wednesday video gathering, a footage of which was acquired by the news agency.



“It’s not something that was an easy decision to make, and it definitely isn’t a conversation any of us wanted to have again this year,” Ong stated. “Given the base of hiring that we’ve received the next several quarters, it’s the right thing to do overall.”



Staffs included in the hiring group cuts are going to get emails beginning from Wednesday, Ong noted.



In January, Alphabet-owned Google declared that it was dismissing 12,000 occupations, impacting almost 6 percent of the full-time personnel. The dismissals took place through the firm, involving in Google’s hiring establishment.

