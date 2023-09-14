5 Dangerous Hazards Of Raw Onions On Your Health

ALSO READ: 5 huge Health hazards of excessive Garlic consumption

Here are 5 side effects of eating raw onions on your health:

1. Digestive Discomfort:

Raw onions contain fructans, a type of carbohydrate that can cause digestive issues such as gas, bloating, and stomach discomfort, especially in people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other digestive sensitivities.

2. Heartburn and Acid Reflux:

Onions are known to relax the lower oesophagal sphincter (LES), which can lead to the backflow of stomach acid into the oesophagus, causing heartburn and acid reflux in some individuals.

3. Bad Breath:

Onions contain sulfur compounds that can contribute to bad breath. The pungent odour of raw onions can linger on your breath even after you've eaten them.

4. Allergic Reactions:

Although rare, some people may be allergic to onions. Allergic reactions can range from mild symptoms like itching, hives, or swelling to more severe reactions like difficulty breathing. If you suspect an onion allergy, seek medical attention.

5. Increased Bleeding Risk:

Onions contain vitamin K, which plays a role in blood clotting. Consuming large quantities of raw onions, particularly in supplement form, could potentially increase the risk of bleeding in people taking blood-thinning medications like warfarin.

