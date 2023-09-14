Kerala News LIVE: Heavy Rainfall To Continue To Lash Kerala; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In 2 Districts

8.12 AM: Karuvannur Bank scam: ED to interrogate CPI(M) MLA A C Moideen today

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday (Sep 11) will interrogate former minister and CPM state committee member AC Moideen in

connection with the money laundering case involving Karuvannur Cooperative Bank.

The ED had issued notices to Moideen twice previously, however, he did not appear.

The interrogation will be held at the Kochi office at 11 am. The ED has asked him to appear with ten years of tax records and bank transaction records.

8.00 AM: Monson Mavunkal cheating case: ED to interrogate KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran again



KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran will be interrogated today by the ED as part of the second round of interaction in connection with the Monson Mavunkal cheating case. He will appear at the ED office in Kochi at 11 am.



Heavy rainfall to continue to lash Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert in 2 districts

The state will continue to receive widespread rainfall today (Sep 11). There will be heavy rainfall in isolated places too. The IMD has sounded a yellow alert in Idukki and Malappuram districts. The capital city has been witnessing heavy downpours since the wee hours of Monday.

