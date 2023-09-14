Farah Khan Talks About Why Aamir Refused Appearance In Shah Rukh's Song 'Deewangi' From Om Shanti Om

ALSO READ: Farah Khan breaks silence on why stars do not like leaving Karan Johar's house parties early

While speaking to Maniesh Paul in his podcast, Farah Khan shared, "We called a lot of stars who eventually did not come. Amit ji could not come. Abhishek and Aishwarya were getting married that week, so he could not come. Aamir Khan's reason was the funniest. He kept me hanging. In the end, he gave me the reason that he was editing Taare Zameen Par. I said, Just come. I will get it done in two hours."

Farah added that Aamir again called her and said that he was editing and that if he did not sit with the film, it would get delayed for 6 months. The filmmaker and choreographer also said, "Farah, I am editing. If I leave the editing for two hours and come for the shoot, my film will get delayed for six months. Then I also said, please do not come. Later, I asked him about this reason. Aamir said I did not want to come."

Deewangi Deewangi featured Tusshar Kapoor, Jeetendra, Dharmendra, Juhi Chawla, Amrita Arora, Vidya Balan, Lara Dutta, Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Rekha, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukherjee, Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani and Saif Ali Khan.

