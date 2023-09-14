Iphone 15 Series To Launch On Sept 12: How Much Will You Have To Pay For Apple's New Smartphone?

What you can expect from iPhone 15 and iPhone 15?

It's anticipated that the iPhone 15 basic versions will receive some significant changes. The notch, which has been present on iPhones since the iPhone X series, is anticipated to disappear with the next iPhone 15. The Dynamic Island, which made its debut in last year's model, will take its position. The amount of screen space for consumers will grow as a result. The size of the bezel is also anticipated to decrease. Another far-fetched theory is that Apple would increase the primary camera's resolution from 12 MP to 48MP. The A16 Bionic chipset, which powered the Pro versions from last year, will now power the iPhone 15. It is also anticipated that the USB Type-C connector will replace the Lightning cord on both non-Pro and pro devices.



Expected price for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 P

Apple may retain the pricing from last year's non-pro model. The phones started at a price of $999 in US. For Indian buyers, the starting price was set at Rs 79,900 for the base model. The new iPhone 15 Pis expected to be priced at Rs 89,900.



What new features you can expect from iPhone 15 Pro series?

The stainless steel frame on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be replaced by a new titanium frame. Titanium is anticipated to make the phone lighter yet studier. The iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera will include a periscope lens that will allow 5x–6x optical zoom.







Expected price of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Major improvements are being made to the Pro models, which will result in increased costs. A $100 price increase is anticipated for the iPhone 15 Pro. The price of the iPhone 14 Pro may increase to $1099 this year from its initial price of $999 last year. The price of the iPhone 14 Pro in India is Rs 1,29,900. Indian consumers should anticipate a price increase of at least Rs 10,000.



The price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro Max will probably be substantially greater. The Pro Max model is anticipated to cost $200 extra. The launch price might rise to $1299 as a result. Indian consumers would also notice a significant price increase over the model from last year, which began at Rs 1,39,900.

The price hike estimates are based on a variety of speculations from recent months. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.







