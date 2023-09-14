Karuvannur Bank Scam: ED Likely To Quiz Top Cops Over Money Laundering Links With Accused

P. Satheesh Kumar, a loan shark, has been identified as a benami of certain top politicians, while P.P. Kiran is reported to have acted as an intermediary.

There have been accusations that Satheesh served as the benami for former minister and current legislator A.C. Moideen, and Kiran allegedly embezzled Rs 22 crore from the bank.

The ED initiated a parallel investigation into the scam following the Kerala Police's case registration. This decision came after receiving information that loans had been fraudulently extended in customers' names without their knowledge.

Additionally, the ED has issued a notice to former CPM Lok Sabha member P.K. Biju in connection with the case. Congress leader Anil Akkara has claimed that Biju played an equally significant role in the scam



After assaulting workers at a jewellery company in Thrissur, thieves stole approximately three kgs of gold, committing a significant gold robbery. The incident occurred on Friday at

11 pm. The gold was stolen from the establishment called 'DP chains' based in Thrissur.

The thieves may have kept a careful eye on the employees' movements and were aware of their departure times, according to police speculation.

They are reviewing city CCTV footage. Police are questioning staff members and listening to call recordings for possible leads.



