US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna Thanks Supporters For Showering Love After Losing In Men's Doubles Final

Rohan Bopanna displayed remarkable sportsmanship during the men's doubles final at theOpen in New York on Friday. In a pivotal moment during the match, Bopanna and his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden, were trailing 2-4, 0-15 on Ebden's serve in the final set against the two-time champions, Rajeev Ram of the and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain. Ebden hit a crosscourt forehand winner in the deuce court, seemingly winning the point. However, Bopanna, with integrity, raised his hand and informed the chair umpire that the ball had clipped his elbow before crossing the net. Consequently, he conceded the point to their opponents.

Also Read:



Haq Qureshi lost to Mike and Bob Bryan.