Lavrov characterized the summit as a "milestone" and highlighted the significant role played by India in consolidating G20 countries from the Global South for the first time in the group's history. He referred to it as a "breakthrough summit" and noted that it provided a path forward on variissues.

The Russian foreign minister acknowledged the active participation of BRICS partners (Brazil, India, China, and South Africa) and praised their consolidated positions in upholding and protecting their legitimate interests. He emphasized that these positions were crucial in the context of addressing global challenges.

Addressing climate change challenges, Lavrov criticized Western powers for failing to fulfill their promise of providing USD 100 billion annually to developing nations to combat climate change.

India's G20 presidency marked a significant achievement as all leaders agreed to the New Delhi Declaration, even after India modified the text related to Ukraine. The declaration struck a balance by acknowledging the humanitarian impact of the Ukraine conflict without specifically blaming Moscow.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the declaration reaffirmed national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly. It emphasized the importance of all states acting in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Lavrov's comments reflect the complex diplomatic efforts undertaken during the G20 Summit, with India playing a key role in maintaining a delicate balance between variglobal interests and priorities.