Kerala: Horse Dies After Bitten By Rabid Dog In Kappad Beach

Recently, the horse exhibited symptoms of rabies following which a sample was collected by the epidemiologist from the district health department. The veterinary surgeon had advised the owner of the horse and those who had direct contact with the animal to follow the necessary protocols.

According to the officials, the horse will be shifted to Kannur for a post mortem. The same rabid dog had also bitten a cow in the area. Doctors have recommended tourists

who rode the horse should visit the nearest health centers to take precautionary measures.