Pawan Kalyan Stopped From Entering Andhra Pradesh After Lying Down On Road To Protest - WATCH

In one of the photos, one can see Pawan Kalyan lying on the road. The cops and the police officials are trying to convince him to get up. Meanwhile, a Jansena leader, Nadendla Manohar, shared a video on X. In the now VIRAL video, Pawan Kalyan was witnessed saying, "It looks like we need a vand passport to enter Andhra Pradesh at this juncture."

"Actor Politician Pawan Kalyan was not allowed to enter Andhra. He was going to mangalagiri for the Janasena PAC meeting held tomorrow."

After detaining Pawan Kalyan, Nandigama Sub-Divisional Police Officer Janardhan Naidu told the renowned Indian wire press agency,“We have taken Kalyan and Manohar into preventive custody. We are taking them to Vijayawada."

Earlier, while reacting to the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan had told the press, "The manner in which the former chief minister got arrested today is sad. We condemn in the strictest terms the way the state authorities and the ruling party are making arrests on the orders of one leader (CM Jagan)."

For the unversed, Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam early Saturday morning. The former CM was taken by road to Vijayawada following the arrest. He is getting grilled and interrogated by the Andhra Pradesh CID team in the alleged Skill Development scam.

