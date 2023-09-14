7 Gold Jewellery Items You Should Buy This Festive Season

Festivals and special events often feature gold jewellery. While tastes vary, these seven gold jewellery items are popular during festivals.



Intricate gold necklaces with traditional or contemporary designs are a staple for festive wear. These necklaces can be simple chains or feature elaborate pendants and motifs.



Gold rings with gemstones, intricate filigree work, or religimotifs are a popular choice. They can be worn as statement pieces or as part of a set.



Gold earrings come in many styles, including studs, hoops, jhumkas, and chandbalis (moon-shaped earrings). They add elegance and charm to any festive outfit.



Gold anklets, also known as payal or paayal, enhance the grace of your feet. They can be simple chains or intricately designed with bells or charms.



A maang tikka is a headpiece that adds a touch of royalty to your festive attire. It's typically worn in the centre of the forehead with a chain that attaches to the hair.



In South India, gold waistbands known as vaddanam or kamarband are traditionally worn during festivals and weddings. They are beautifully crafted and can be quite ornate.



Gold bangles symbolise prosperity and are available in varidesigns, from sleek and modern to chunky and traditional.

