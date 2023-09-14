Dengue In Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Expresses Concern

Within Bengaluru city limits, proactive mosquito control methods, including targeted mosquito control spraying and the identification and cleaning of potential water storage areas, are being diligently executed.

Rapid rise in dengue cases: Bengaluru records over 2,000 infections in just one month

In a plea to the public, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has underscored the importance of maintaining a clean environment around homes and being vigilant against mosquito bites.

Siddaramaiah has directed the BBMP and BWSSB to ensure that there is no water clogging anywhere in city.



He has directed the two civic agencies to undertake intensive cleaning up of drains in city to ensure that the drains does not become breeding ground for mosquitoes.