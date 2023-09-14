WATCH: Kilauea, One Of World's Most Active Volcanoes, Erupts Again In Hawaii

Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

It is located in the geologically active plate zone in the Hawaiian Islands. In such regions, the shifting of plates is not a rare phenomenon. Rather, the region is more prone to events like volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and constant movement of geo plates.

The Kilauea summit erupted in January this year. It also erupted in June for two weeks drawing closer attention of the authorities. However, the eruption took place from a safe distance, and no human or infrastructure destruction was caught in the event.

Similarly, on Sunday afternoon, the Kilauea summit in Hawaii erupted from a safe distance causing curiosity among many locals and tourists. Due to the location of Kilauea mountain, the Hawaii region has a Hawaii Volcano Observatory where many people rush to keenly watch the volcanic eruption.

The active mountain range threw red lava for some hours but it was confined only to the nearby crater. One of the previvolcanic eruptions in 2018 caused displacement of more than 1000 people as 700 homes were destroyed.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency on Sunday quickly alerted the people living in nearby areas. The gases emitted from the volcanic eruption ought to cause breathing problems, hence moving out was said to be avoided for a few hours.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency posted on X,“At this time, lava at Kilauea is confined to the summit and does not pose a lava threat to communities.

However, eruptions emit volcanic particles and gases which may create breathing problems for people exposed.

Follow guidance from @Volcanoes_NPS staff if you are in the area.”



