Asia Cup 2023, India Vs Pakistan: KL Rahul Silences Critics With Century; Sparks Meme Fest

KL Rahul's performance came at a crucial time when the pressure was immense, considering the historic rivalry between the two teams. His century served as a testament to his resilience and ability to rise to the occasion in high-stress situations. As the ball consistently found the boundary ropes and KL Rahul's bat orchestrated a symphony of well-timed shots, it was evident that he had crafted an innings for the ages.

Virat Kohli notched up his 47th century in One-Day Internationals during the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup against Pakistan on Monday. The Indian skipper reached this remarkable ton in just 84 balls. What makes this achievement even more impressive is that Kohli achieved it one ball after surpassing the 13,000-run mark in ODIs, making him the fifth player to reach this milestone. However, he distinguishes himself as the fastest cricketer to reach the 13,000-run milestone in the format.

