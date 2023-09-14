Misal Pav To Poha: 7 Most Popular Foods In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- Asianet) From the world-fammisal pav to the delicipoha, the Maharashtrian food has a lot to offer. Maharashtrian cuisine is diverse as the flavours and spice levels differ in different parts of the state. From Misal Pav to Poha, here are the 7 most popular foods in Maharashtra.
Misal Pav is a spicy curry made with
moth
beans and is served with Pav. Here are the 7 most popular foods in Maharashtra.
A delicious, spicy, deep-fried patty made of potato is squeezed between a thick slice of bread, similar to a burger bun.
Puran Poli is a type of flatbread that is sweet. The stuffing consists of chana dal and jaggery.
Fresh and thick slices of bread, smothered in butter served with a delicimix of moderately spiced vegetables.
Bhelpuri is a savoury delicacy found in street carts across India. Puffed rice, ground nuts, potatoes, onions, and chilis are among the most regularly utilized ingredients.
Ragda Pattice is made with flavourful ragda on aloo tikki with different spicy chutneys and is yummy Mumbai street food.
The most common variant is
kanda poha
which is made with onions and is a popular food enjoyed in Maharashtra.
MENAFN14092023007385015968ID1107067566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.