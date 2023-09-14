Misal Pav To Poha: 7 Most Popular Foods In Maharashtra

Misal Pav is a spicy curry made with

moth

beans and is served with Pav. Here are the 7 most popular foods in Maharashtra.

A delicious, spicy, deep-fried patty made of potato is squeezed between a thick slice of bread, similar to a burger bun.

Puran Poli is a type of flatbread that is sweet. The stuffing consists of chana dal and jaggery.

Fresh and thick slices of bread, smothered in butter served with a delicimix of moderately spiced vegetables.

Bhelpuri is a savoury delicacy found in street carts across India. Puffed rice, ground nuts, potatoes, onions, and chilis are among the most regularly utilized ingredients.

Ragda Pattice is made with flavourful ragda on aloo tikki with different spicy chutneys and is yummy Mumbai street food.

The most common variant is

kanda poha

which is made with onions and is a popular food enjoyed in Maharashtra.