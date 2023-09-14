5 Incredible Indian Superfoods For Stronger Heart Health

ALSO READ: 5 big symptoms of severe Hormonal Imbalance in your body

Here are five Indian superfoods known for their heart-friendly properties:

1. Turmeric:

Turmeric, a vibrant yellow spice commonly used in Indian cuisine, contains an active compound called curcumin. Curcumin has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can help reduce inflammation in the blood vessels and protect against heart disease.

2. Garlic:

Garlic is widely recognized for its cardiovascular benefits. It contains allicin, a compound that can help lower blood pressure and reduce cholesterol levels. Incorporating garlic into your meals can support heart health.

3. Flaxseeds:

Flaxseeds are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid. Omega-3 fatty acids are known to reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering blood pressure and triglyceride levels. Ground flaxseeds can be added to smoothies, yoghurt, or oatmeal.

4. Green Tea:

Green tea is a popular beverage in India known for its antioxidant properties. It contains catechins, which may help improve cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Drinking green tea regularly can be a heart-healthy habit.

5. Amla (Indian Gooseberry):

Amla is a potent source of vitamin C and antioxidants. It may help reduce inflammation, improve cholesterol profiles, and enhance blood vessel function. Consuming amla in variforms, such as fresh fruit or amla juice, can be beneficial for heart health.

ALSO READ: 5 dangerHazards of Raw Onions on your Health