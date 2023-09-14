Blinken says outdated World Order is through

(MENAFN) United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stated that the globe is inflecting a new diplomatic direction in which Washington has to guide the path in defeating upsurged warnings from Russia as well as China by operating with its associates to establish confidence amid countries for whom the aged structure was unsuccessful.



“One era is ending, a new one is beginning, and the decisions that we make now will shape the future for decades to come,” Blinken stated on Wednesday in an address at John Hopkins University in Washington. He stated the “post-Cold War order” ended as “decades of relative geopolitical stability have given way to an intensifying competition with authoritarian powers.”



Namely, those authorities are guided by Russia as well as China, Blinken stated, also noting that “Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine is the most immediate, the most acute threat to the international order.” China inflects the largest extended-term test, he stated, due to its aims to redesign the global direction and is evolving the economic, diplomatic, army as well as technological force to do so.



