Biryani To Kerala Fish Curry-7 Non-Veg South Indian Dinner Ideas

South Indian cuisine is known for its rich variety of non-vegetarian dishes, often prepared with a blend of aromatic spices and coconut-based gravies.



South Indian chicken curry is a flavorful and spicy dish with chicken pieces simmered in tomato and coconut-based gravy.



Fragrant rice is cooked with soft pieces of chicken/meat infused with spices and saffron and is popular comfort food across India.

Mutton biryani is a fragrant and spicy rice dish made with marinated mutton (goat or lamb) cooked with rice, saffron, and a blend of spices.



South India boasts a variety of fish curries, with different regions offering their unique styles. Common ingredients include coconut, tamarind, and a medley of spices.



Andhra cuisine is known for its fiery and spicy flavors. Andhra chicken curry is no exception, with a fiery red chili base and tangy tamarind notes.



This is a tangy and spicy fish curry from Kerala, often made with coconut milk and served with steamed rice or appam (rice pancakes).



Chettinad chicken curry is rich and flavorful, featuring chicken cooked in roasted spices, coconut, and curry leaves.

