Sambar & Coconut Rice To Vegetable Biriyani- 7 Best Monday Lunch Ideas

Check out these 7 lunch ideas for Monday.



Sambar, a tangy lentil and vegetable stew, accompanies fragrant coconut rice. Top it off with crispy papadam for a satisfying Monday meal.

Paneer cubes are marinated in a spicy yogurt mixture, roasted until charred, & then simmered in a luscitomato & cream sauce. Serve it with fragrant Jeera (cumin) rice.

Spicy chickpea curry (chole) pairs perfectly with deep-fried, fluffy bread (bhature). Garnish with sliced onions, green chilies & a squeeze of lemon for a mouthwatering experience.

Vegetable Biryani is a one-pot rice dish bursting with spices & colorful vegetables. Garnish with fried onions, fresh mint & serve it with raita for a flavorful Monday lunch.

Delight in the simplicity of Aloo Paratha - stuffed potato flatbreads. Serve hot with a dollop of curd and a side of pickle.



Enjoy the comforting and indulgent combination of Puri (deep-fried bread) with spicy Potato Curry. It's a classic North Indian dish that's loved by people of all ages.

Red kidney beans cooked in a tomato-based gravy, served with steamed rice. It's a heartwarming and satisfying choice to start your week.