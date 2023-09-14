Sambar & Coconut Rice To Vegetable Biriyani- 7 Best Monday Lunch Ideas

(MENAFN- Asianet) Mondays mark the beginning of a new week, and what better way to kickstart it than with a deliciand diverse Indian lunch. Check out these 7 ideas.
Sambar, a tangy lentil and vegetable stew, accompanies fragrant coconut rice. Top it off with crispy papadam for a satisfying Monday meal.
Paneer cubes are marinated in a spicy yogurt mixture, roasted until charred, & then simmered in a luscitomato & cream sauce. Serve it with fragrant Jeera (cumin) rice.
Spicy chickpea curry (chole) pairs perfectly with deep-fried, fluffy bread (bhature). Garnish with sliced onions, green chilies & a squeeze of lemon for a mouthwatering experience.
Vegetable Biryani is a one-pot rice dish bursting with spices & colorful vegetables. Garnish with fried onions, fresh mint & serve it with raita for a flavorful Monday lunch.
Delight in the simplicity of Aloo Paratha - stuffed potato flatbreads. Serve hot with a dollop of curd and a side of pickle.
Enjoy the comforting and indulgent combination of Puri (deep-fried bread) with spicy Potato Curry. It's a classic North Indian dish that's loved by people of all ages.
Red kidney beans cooked in a tomato-based gravy, served with steamed rice. It's a heartwarming and satisfying choice to start your week.
