Mike Tyson To Appear At Intertabac 2023 With Futurola

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is set to appear at the

InterTabac trade show on September 15 from 2:00-4:45pm.

Representing his Carma Holbrand, Tyson 2.0 , Tyson will be seated at the booth of partner Futurola, where he'll be announcing their newest cone product collaboration. The booth will be located in Hall 5, D14, and Tyson will be in attendance from 2:00-3:15pm.

Futurola is a leading producer of world-class rolling and smoking accessories like the Futurola x TYSON 2.0 Blunt Cones , a masterful blend of tobacco-free, cruelty-free, blunt paper and terpenes from Tyson's favorite strain, the Toad.

"We're thrilled to have Mike at the Futurola booth of such a key international event in the tobaand smoking accessories space," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo.

The boxer will also be at the trade show representing his partnership with J-brands, producer of high-quality CBD and Hemp products including vapes, pre-rolled joints and blunts, hard candy, gummies, flower and oils. He can be found at their booth in Hall 8, D14 from 3:30-4:45pm.

About Carma Hol

Carma Holcreates iconic global brands through licensing and is the brand house behind Mike Tyson's Tyson 2.0, Ric Flair's Ric Flair Drip, and Wooooo! Energy, two-time GRAMMY winner Future's EVOL by Future, and Hulk Hogan's Immortal by Hulk Hogan.

