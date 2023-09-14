Kerala: Excise Dept Seizes Drug Worth Rs 3.5 Crore During Onam Special Drive

The Excise department disclosed that drugs with an estimated value of Rs 3.25 crore were confiscated during this Onam special drive. Minister MB Rajesh extended his congratulations to the Excise Forces for the success of the operation.

Throughout the course of this operation, a total of 13,622 tests were conducted, and 942 raids were carried out in collaboration with other departments. Additionally, 1,419,976 vehicles underwent inspection. In drug-related cases, 56 vehicles were impounded, while in Abkari cases, 117 vehicles were seized.

Notably, the highest number of drug cases were reported in Ernakulam (92), Kottayam (90), and Alappuzha (87) districts, while Kasaragod (8) district had the lowest number of cases (8). In the case of Abkari offenses, Palakkad (185) and Kottayam (184) districts recorded the highest numbers, whereas Wayanad (55) and Idukki (81) reported the lowest figures.

A total of Rs 15.56 lakh in fines were imposed in 7,785 cases related to tobahaul, with 2,203 kg of tobaproducts being seized. In the course of the Onam drive, variillicit substances were also seized, including 409.60 grams of methylenedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA), 77.64 grams of heroin, nine grams of brown sugar, 8.6 grams of hashish, 32.6 grams of hashish oil, 83 grams of methamphetamine, 50.84 grams of nitrazepam pills, and 2.8 grams of tramadol.

Furthermore, the Excise department reported the seizure of approximately 194.46 kg of ganja and 310 ganja plants. In Abkari cases, a substantial amount of liquor was seized, including 1,069.10 litres of liquor, 38,311 litres of wash, 5,076.32 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor, 585.40 litres of illicit liquor, and

1,951.25 litres of non-state liquor