Chandy Oommen Enters Kerala Assembly, Takes Oath As Puthupally MLA

He met assembly speaker A N Shamseer at 8.45 am. Chandy Oommen took the oath as the new legislator after the Question Hour session in the Assembly.

Chandy Oommen, son of late former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy

defeated Jaick C. Thomas, of the CPM, by a margin of 37,719 votes in the byelection, which witnessed nearly a month of active campaigning for each party by leaders of the Congress, CPM, and BJP. The byelection was held on September 5 and the counting of votes took place on September 8.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will likely draw attention to several problems, including the AI camera corruption controversy and the ED's probe into the Karuvannur bank scam.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has yet to respond to the allegations made against his daughter Veena and the defeat

of

the LDF in the Puthuppally bypoll.

The four-day assembly session will pass 14 bills including health-care persons' protection bill and waste management amendment bill.