Who Is Alba Baptista? Meet Chris Evans' 26-Year-Old Wife; See Pictures

Chris Evans has always been renowned for his guarded personal life. Still, reports began swirling in November 2022 that the Avengers star had been in a serirelationship with 26-year-old actress Alba Baptista for more than a year. Chris and Alba allegedly married in a low-key wedding in Massachusetts, USA, 10 months after confirming their love.



According to sources, the wedding was highly discreet, with tight security measures in place, including NDAs for attendees and a phone prohibition. Fans are anxito discover more about the lucky actress who grabbed the heart of the Hollywood star now that Chris is officially off the market.

A few images from Boston – Evans' hometown - appeared on X (formerly known as Twitter) late Sunday night (IST) showing Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey; Chris Hemsworth and his wife, EPataky; and Jeremy Renner having a lunch in the five-star Newbury Boston hotel on Saturday. The snapshot fuelled whispers about Evans' prospective wedding, and soon after, confirmations of their wedding began to arrive. In addition to the Avengers, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are said to have attended the wedding.

Who is Alba Baptista?

The actress, who was born in Lisbon, Portugal, began her professional acting career with the series Jardins Proibidos. She starred in numerPortuguese television episodes and films after her success, including Jogo Duplo, A Impostora, Filha da Lei, and A Criacao.

Alba Baptista made her Hollywood debut with the Netflix series Warrior Nun, which launched in 2020 after success in Portuguese television and movies.

Her performance drew international notice and helped her further her career. Her most recent film, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris in 2022, had notable performers such as The Crown's Lesley Manville and Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs.

Aside from her acting profession, Alba is dedicated to making a big difference by volunteering at an orphanage in Cambodia, where she focuses on educational support.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Romance Timeline

While the origins of their relationship are unknown, it has been speculated that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have been dating since August 2021. According to Elle, Evans has liked Baptista's images since late 2021, indicating a link between the two.

The couple has not made their relationship Instagram official or attended any red-carpet events together. However, now that they are married, fans may anticipate them to reveal more about their experience as a couple.

An insider toldWeekly in January 2023 that Chris and Alba had taken their relationship to the next level. According to the insider, they had grown quite dedicated as a pair.





According to the source, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista spent much of their time together at Chris's home in Massachusetts, preferring a quieter and more private existence away from the public glare. This decision allowed them to enjoy the tranquillity of nature while avoiding continual scrutiny.