Q3 & Q4 Property Market Predictions For Uk Expat And Foreign National Investors

Q3 & Q4 in 2023 are bound to compound some of the trends we've already seen emerge this year. But they also signal the tapering of some of those trends, such as rising rents for example.

House prices have been falling throughout 2023. This trend was almost inevitable as there was bound to be some degree of moderate price correction from the huge property price rises that happened over lockdown and the following years.

Predictions about price falls also indicate just how important it is to invest in the right areas of the UK. For example, the North West fairs better than other areas of the UK when looking at the predictions for price falls.

Off-plan has become one of the most attractive options for any UK expat or foreign national investor looking to satisfy the incoming EPC regulations.

As we move through Q3 and into Q4 of 2023, Liquid Expat Mortgages make some Q3 & Q4 market predictions for UK expat and foreign national investors.

