Kinetic Tiles Market Expected To Witness Sustainable Growth Over 2031

Kinetic Tiles

Kinetic Tiles Market Expected to Reach $44 Million by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Kinetic tiles are based on the piezoelectric effect which helps in the production of power. Kinetic tiles are fully recyclable pedestrian floor tiles that can be used in pavements and high footfall areas, such as sports arenas, airports, railway stations, shopping malls, and office and apartment blocks. The inventor of kinetic tiles is Laurence Kemball-Cook. In 2009, he launched a company named Pavegen, which specializes in the design and production of kinetic tiles for a variety of uses. Kinetic tiles are designed for use in high-foot-traffic areas. The tiles convert the kinetic energy from the footsteps of pedestrians into renewable electricity which is used to power off grid lighting solutions. The kinetic tiles market was valued at $28.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $44.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The power generated from kinetic tiles can be used to run low-voltage equipment such as streetlights and phone charging. The kinetic tiles have been successfully installed on footpaths and several public spaces for monitoring durability and performance while helping to power the building. According to the manufacturer, each tile has a lifespan of about 20 million steps or five years. The demand for kinetic tiles is increasing in sports auditoriums, playgrounds, and clubs which is creating a boom in the kinetic tiles industry.

According to kinetic tiles market analysis, footfall is a sustainable energy source for generating electricity without consuming any natural resources. Kinetic tiles do not contribute to any environmental pollution which is boosting the kinetic tiles market trends in the near future. The main advantage of kinetic tiles is that the product is effective and occupies very little operational area for electricity generation. Kinetic tiles absorb kinetic energy during daytime and nighttime with no impact on the environment.

The surge in awareness and promotion of using green energy solutions is expected to drive the global kinetic tiles market growth in the forecasted period. Off-grid lights are energy-saving, durable, affordable, safe, and eco-friendly which is expected to fuel the demand for kinetic tiles size in new construction of pedestrian projects. As per the kinetic tiles market forecast, there is an increase in the demand for kinetic tiles in public spaces, clubs, and sports auditorium projects as kinetic tiles help lower the expense of electricity bills. Kinetic tiles come with several new features of data collection and energy generation which creates kinetic tiles market opportunity in the near future.

The kinetic tiles market is segmented on the basis of floor mechanism, shape, application, and region. On the basis of floor mechanism, the market is classified into piezoelectric, magnetic, generators, and static. On the basis of shape, the market is divided into triangles and squares. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into footpaths, public spaces, athletics fields and courts, and dance floors. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of floor mechanism, the piezoelectric segment held more than 50% share in terms of revenue, and the segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. Kinetic tiles are based on a piezoelectric mechanism for power generation. The piezoelectric mechanism increases the output of the kinetic tiles which increases its demand in the market.

On the basis of shape, the triangle segment held the dominant share in terms of revenue, and the segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. Triangle kinetic tiles are easy to deploy and increase the efficiency of power generation. Triangle tiles are customizable and highly durable which increases its demand in the market.

On the basis of application, the footpaths segment held a significant share in terms of revenue and the segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. Footpaths have high traffic footfall due to which demand for kinetic tiles is higher in the footpath segment.

On the basis of region, the Europe region held around 40% share in terms of revenue and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. Future developments in the UK kinetic tiles product industry are projected to drive the growth of the kinetic tiles market in the country. North America holds a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The kinetic tiles market analysis covers in-depth information on the major industry participants. Some of the major players in the kinetic tiles market include Pavegen, Energy Floors, POWERleap Inc., ENGOPLENERGY SOLUTIONS LLC, Kinergypower, RENEWABLE ENERGY., Studio Roosegaarde, Global Energy Harvest Co., Ok.Power., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., and others.

Key findings of the study:

- On the basis of floor mechanism, the piezoelectric segment holds the dominant market share in 2021 in terms of revenue.

- On the basis of shape, the triangle segment holds the majority of market share in 2021 in terms of revenue.

- On the basis of application, the footpaths segment gained more than 30 shares in 2021 in terms of revenue.

- On the basis of region, the Europe region holds a significant market share in 2021 in terms of revenue.

