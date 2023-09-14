Qaddumi Foundation Offers Scholarships To Palestinian Students At Doha Institute

The Doha Institute for Graduate Studies signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with the Qaddumi Foundation today, Wednesday, September 13, 2023, to launch 'Shafik Al Gabra Scholarship for Political Sciences' in tribute to the memory of the departed academic and researcher who dedicated his life to defending the national issues of the Arab region.

The foundation has chosen the Doha Institute because of the deceased relationship with the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies. The scholarship grants master's studies at the DI in political sciences and related programs starting from the academic year 2024/2025.

Attended by a number of officials from both institutions, the MoU was signed at the Doha Institute by Dr Abdelwahab El-Affedni, President and Provost of the DI, and Dr Nabil Hani AlQaddumi, Chairman of the Qaddumi Foundation.

The MoU states that the Qaddumi Foundation will provide one full scholarship every year to one of DI applicants who is a Palestinian student, resident in Palestine and accepted by the DI in one of the DI master's programs as a full-time student. The program must be of political studies or related majors like: Conflict Management and Humanitarian Action, Critical Security Studies and Human Rights.

The Doha Institute is an educational institution for higher studies that is located in Doha , Qatar, and it offers master's programs and doctoral studies in two schools: the School of Social Sciences and Humanities and the School of Economics, Administration and Public Policy. The Qaddumi Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation registered at Jordan and operates at Palestine. It was established in 2000 with the aim to invest in the Palestinian youth by offering them educational opportunities to help them build their capabilities and enhance their skills so they are ready to join the labor market and build their communities.