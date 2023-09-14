ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand Announce Squad For Mega Event; A Look At Surprises And Omissions

The pace department will consist of Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, and Matt Henry, along with the all-round abilities of Daryl Mitchell and Neesham. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner will handle the specialist spin-bowling duties. Unfortunately, spin-bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell couldn't be considered due to a right Achilles injury, which has ruled him out for the next six months, thereby opening the door for Neesham's inclusion.

Head coach Gary Stead explained the selection process, saying, "We felt that Youngy was the right guy to go with. We carefully analyzed the potential gameplan for India, the playing venues, and the recent form of the two players."

Kane Williamson, recovering from an ACL injury, will continue to lead the team, though his return date remains uncertain. Vice-captain Tom Latham will continue in his role until Williamson is ready to return.

This World Cup marks the fourth appearance for Williamson and Southee, while Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Phillips make their debut in an ODI World Cup squad. Rachin Ravindra and Will Young are also part of their first senior World Cup squad.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc,wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

Coach Stead expressed his excitement, saying, "It's always a special time to name a tournament team, and I'd like to congratulate the 15 players selected today. Representing your country at a World Cup is a great honor."

He acknowledged the difficulty in making the squad, stating, "As with any squad named for an ICC tournament, there have been some tough decisions, and there will be disappointed players. Our main goal was to find the right balance for the squad and ensure we are well-equipped for what promises to be a highly competitive tournament."

All teams have until September 28 to finalise their 15-player squads, and any changes after this deadline will require approval from the ICC.

