'Kissing Scandal' Embroiled Luis Rubiales Reveals Why He Stepped Down As Spanish FA President - WATCH

FIFA has taken provisional measures, suspending Rubiales for 90 days and initiating disciplinary proceedings against him. In response, Rubiales has confirmed his intention to step down from his position.

During an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, Rubiales expressed his love for his daughters and the importance of their well-being in his decision. He stated, "My resignation? Yes, I'm going to, I cannot continue my work. My father, my daughters, I spoke with them, they know it's not a question about me." He emphasized that his resignation was a matter of preserving his dignity and considering the impact on others.

The Spanish women's national team had declared they would not represent their country until Rubiales was removed from office.

Rubiales consistently maintained that the kiss was mutual and consensual but acknowledged that he had made "some obvimistakes" in handling the situation.

