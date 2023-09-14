MASSIVE Discounts On Iphone 14, Iphone 13 On Flipkart Ahead Of Iphone 15 Launch; Check Details

The pricing of the iPhone 14's red colour option has been reduced to Rs 66,999 from Rs 79,900. Additionally, HDFC bank credit card holders receive a Rs 4,000 discount, thereby lowering the cost to Rs 62,999. Consumers receive a total discount of Rs 16,901 in consideration of this.



It is worth mentioning that the iPhone 13 is currently listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 56,999. This is the lowest price yet.

The great thing is that people who have credit cards from HDFC bank will be able to purchase this device for an actual cost of Rs 54,999.

According to information that has surfaced tfar, the iPhone 15 will have significant upgrades to its camera, battery, CPU, design, and other features. These improvements might cost more, though. Due to these improvements, Apple may opt to offer the new phone at the same price as its predecessor, which is around Rs 80,000, or slightly higher.







The wait for the iPhone 15 can be worthwhile if you're anxifor the newest features and don't mind the price. The iPhone 13 would be a better choice than the iPhone 14 for those on a tighter budget.

It's crucial to remember that the iPhone 13 is a two-year-old 5G model and that it has features that are exactly the same as those of the iPhone 14. You may expect a comparable performance as a result. They have the same processor, camera, display, and battery life.

