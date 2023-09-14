WATCH: PM Modi Meets Saudi Crown Prince In Hyderabad House; Trade, Defence & More On Agenda

Trade, economy, defence, and cultural cooperation are expected to be the main topics of discussion between PM Modi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud during today's meeting.

The two leaders are expected co-chair the First presidents' Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, a bilateral agreement between India and Saudi Arabia that the two countries inked in Riyadh in 2019, at the high-profile meeting today at Delhi's Hyderabad House.

The two economic powerhouses are also major trading partners. Saudi Arabia is India's fourth-largest trading partner, whereas India is Saudi Arabia's second-largest trading partner. India and Saudi Arabia work closely together in the energy industry, with India importing a sizable amount of oil from Saudi Arabia.

This is Prince Salman's second State visit to India.

During the two-day G20 Summit in New Delhi, Saudi Arabia was one of the signatories to the ambitiIndia-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

Earlier during the day,

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.



