Solar Scam: Former Forest Minister KB Ganesh Kumar Under CBI Scanner; Discussion Today In Assembly At 1 Pm

In response to Shafi Parambil's notice, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the government did not have the CBI report on hand. He continued by saying that he was unable to respond solely to speculations and asked for a discussion in the house. The Speaker then authorised a two-hour discussion to continue.

The CBI report alleging

a conspiracy against Oommen Chandy in the sexual assault case connected to the solar scam was the subject of a discussion demand from the opposition. The adjournment motion will be taken up for discussion from 1 pm to 3pm.

The UDF's demand came as the CBI, which is looking into the incident, reportedly claimed that several political figures, including Kerala Congress (B) MLA K B Ganesh Kumar, were responsible for the allegations made against Chandy by a woman who is the prime accused

in the infamsolar scam.

When Oommen Chandy and his cabwere accused of allegations relating to the Solar Case, KC(B) was in the UDF camp.

The CBI report alleged that KB Ganesh Kumar MLA and former Kerala Congress (Balakrishna Pillai) general secretary C Manoj Kumar alias Saranya Manoj conspired to name Chandy in the case.

The CBI in December last year had given a clean chit to Oommen Chandy.