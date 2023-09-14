'Jawan To 96' -7 Vijay Sethupathi's Movies To Watch Before 'Maharaja'

Jawan fame Vijay Sethupathy has created a buzz on social media ahead of his new poster release 'Maharaja'. Take alook at some of his best movies that you must watch before Maharaja



Jawan is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language vigilante action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee. The film collects highest record of Rs 287 crore in India



Vikram Vedha is an action thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sethupathy plays a villian role in this film.



Master is an action film from India about a professor, JD, who is sent to teach at a juvenile reform school for three months.



Sethupathi is a 2016 Indian Tamil-language action thriller film written and directed by S. U. Arun Kumar. It feature Vijay Sethupathi as Police Officer



Vijay Sethupathi gives one of his best performances in the movie ' Sethupathy'. The film addressed numersignificant subjects inluding gender equality, morality and sex



This romantic movie features Vijay and Trisha where Vijay is a photographer who eventually reconciles with his college love during a reunion trip



The movie Pizza focuses on Michael, a pizza delivery man who shares home with Anu. The movie revolves around he incident when Michael visists a mystery home

