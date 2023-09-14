Foot And Ankle Braces Market Is Predicted To Expand Rapidly At A Cagr Of 7% By 2027 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global friction washer market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 160.33 billion in 2023. Sales of friction washers are estimated to reach US$ 263.65 million by 2033, expanding at a 5.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The increasing need for recycled materials is one of the primary factors of market growth for friction washers. With rising environmental consciousness and a spur to decrease waste, many businesses are turning to recycled materials to lower their carbon footprint and improve their sustainability. Friction washers play an important role in the recycling process by cleaning and preparing materials for reuse.
Competitive Landscape
Foot and ankle braces market expansion is anticipated to be aided by mergers and acquisitions. Companies are working together with producers and marketing companies to make better devices that are more reasonably priced.
DePuy Synthes purchased BioMedical Enterprises in 2016 to gain access to the latter's broad product line of foot and ankle devices.
By releasing technologically improved foot and ankle supports, established companies are bolstering their position in the market.
There are strict regulatory organisations such as the U.S. FDA and the European CE mark for approving technologies that satisfy all requirements for clinical data and other safety standards.
The very first foot and ankle implant/prosthesis made with PEEK-OPTIMA HA Enhanced, a polymer from Invibio Biomaterial Solutions, was introduced by Nvision in December 2019. It is the first lower extremity device/implant to use structural encoding to allow the Unique Device Identification (UDI) mandated by the FDA for proximal interphalangeal joint arthrodesis.
Foot and Ankle Braces Industry Research Segmentation
By Product :
Bracing & Support Devices Joint Implants Soft Tissue Orthopedic Devices Orthopedic Fixation Devices Prosthetics By Application :
Hammertoe Trauma Osteoarthritis Rheumatoid Arthritis Neurological Disorders Bunions Osteoporosis Others By End User :
Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Orthopedic Clinics Rehabilitation Centers Others By Region :
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA
What Do You Get in a Fact.MR Study?
Factors affecting the overall development of the global Foot and Ankle Braces Market Factor that might restrain the growth of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period. What is present competitive scenario of the global Foot and Ankle Braces Market and its intricate details concerning potential business prospects of leading market players Pricing strategies of several different market players in the global Foot and Ankle Braces Market
Market Players :-
3M Alex Orthopedic Bell-Horn Bio Skin Brownmed Da DJO LLC Essential Medical Florida Orthopaedic Institute Mabis Healthcare Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA DePuy Synthes Companies Stryker Corporation Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc Smith & Nephew plc Arthrex Inc Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
Regional analysis includes
North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM) EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe CIS & Russia Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ) Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa,Rest of MEA)
