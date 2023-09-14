WATCH: WTO's Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Asks PM Modi For An Autograph On His Book Modi@20

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala arrived in New Delhi on Thursday night to participate in the G20 Summit 2023. It is noteworthy that India has been a member of the WTO since 1995 and a participant in the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) since 1948.

In August of the same year, India and the United States mutually resolved two separate disputes at the WTO, involving certain measures related to steel and aluminium products, as well as additional duties on specificproducts. This resolution was in accordance with the commitment made by the two leaders, Prime Minister Modi andPresident Joe Biden, during the Prime Minister's state visit to the United States.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 11th the previyear, and approximately 200 meetings related to the G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi announced the conclusion of the G20 Summit and proposed hosting a virtual G20 session in November to review the suggestions and proposals presented at this prominent forum for international economic cooperation. The G20 leaders had adopted the New Delhi Declaration on the summit's first day, Saturday.

Prior to concluding the summit, Prime Minister Modi ceremonially handed over the Group of G20 presidency's gavel to Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.