Kerala: Idukki Regains Status Of Largest District Surpassing Palakkad

On September 5, the government issued a gazette notification to expand the village's land area, principally to award land to the tribal members of Edamalakkudy under the Forest Rights Act. Idukki district's area has increased from 4,48,504.64 hectare to 4,61,223.14 hectare as a result. The land area of the Ernakulam district, in comparison, has shrunk from 3,05,149 hectares to 2,92,430.49 hectares. The current size of Palakkad, the second-largest district, is 4,48,200 hectares.

Idukki was the largest district in Kerala until 1997

when Palakkad surpassed it as the state's largest district as a result of the Kuttampuzha panchayat's relocation from Devikulam taluk to Kothamangalam taluk in Ernakulam district. The land area of Kuttampuzha village decreased after the recent notification, going from 65,374.94 hectares to 52,656.43 hectares, while Edamalakkudy village saw an increase, going from 9,558.87 hectares to 22,277.38 hectares.

It was mandated that the Forest Rights Act be implemented in Edamalakkudi as quickly as possible by the Idukki Collector. In order to start the procedure, a 12-member survey team was appointed.

