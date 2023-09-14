Kanchipuram Sarees: 7 Places To Buy Kanjivaram Sarees In Bangalore

Bangalore has several renowned places selling authentic Kanchipuram sarees. This saree is noted for its beautiful craftsmanship and quality. Here are 7 shops to get genuine sarees.

Nalli is a well-known and trusted brand for silk sarees. They have a store in Jayanagar, Bangalore, where you can find a wide range of Kanchipuram silk sarees.



Kalaniketan is a renowned saree store with multiple outlets in Bangalore. They offer a variety of traditional silk sarees, including Kanchipuram sarees.



RmKV Silks is known for its high-quality silk sarees. You can visit their store in Jayanagar, Bangalore, to explore their Kanchipuram silk collection.



Located in Malleswaram, Prasiddhi Silks is a popular destination for silk sarees, including Kanchipuram silk sarees. They have a range of designs and colors to choose from.



Pothys is a well-established brand from South India known for its silk sarees. They have a store in Commercial Street, Bangalore, where you can find Kanchipuram sarees.



Nikhaar Creations is a store in Jayanagar that offers a variety of ethnic wear, including Kanchipuram sarees. They are known for their quality and craftsmanship.



Kumarans Silks is a popular store in Bangalore with a range of silk sarees, including Kanchipuram sarees. They have a store in Jayanagar as well as in other locations.