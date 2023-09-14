Kanchipuram Sarees: 7 Places To Buy Kanjivaram Sarees In Bangalore

(MENAFN- Asianet) The cosmopolitan city of Bangalore has several renowned boutiques selling authentic Kanchipuram sarees. This saree is noted for its beautiful craftsmanship and quality. Here are seven Bangalore sites to get genuine Kanchipuram sarees.
Nalli is a well-known and trusted brand for silk sarees. They have a store in Jayanagar, Bangalore, where you can find a wide range of Kanchipuram silk sarees.
Kalaniketan is a renowned saree store with multiple outlets in Bangalore. They offer a variety of traditional silk sarees, including Kanchipuram sarees.
RmKV Silks is known for its high-quality silk sarees. You can visit their store in Jayanagar, Bangalore, to explore their Kanchipuram silk collection.
Located in Malleswaram, Prasiddhi Silks is a popular destination for silk sarees, including Kanchipuram silk sarees. They have a range of designs and colors to choose from.
Pothys is a well-established brand from South India known for its silk sarees. They have a store in Commercial Street, Bangalore, where you can find Kanchipuram sarees.
Nikhaar Creations is a store in Jayanagar that offers a variety of ethnic wear, including Kanchipuram sarees. They are known for their quality and craftsmanship.
Kumarans Silks is a popular store in Bangalore with a range of silk sarees, including Kanchipuram sarees. They have a store in Jayanagar as well as in other locations.
