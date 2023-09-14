Moeen Ali Joins Elite Club With 100 ODI Wickets For England

With 101 wickets in 130 ODIs at an average of 49.20, Moeen Ali has solidified his position as a key contributor for the England cricket team. His best bowling figures in ODIs stand at 4/46.

Among England's spin bowlers in ODI cricket, Moeen currently trails Graeme Swann, who amassed 104 wickets in 79 matches, and Adil Rashid, who boasts an impressive record of 184 wickets in 126 matches, making him England's third most successful ODI bowler. Moeen Ali holds the 14th position in this esteemed list.

James Anderson leads the pack as England's most successful ODI bowler ever, claiming 269 wickets in 194 matches.

Regarding the match in question, England faced early setbacks in their batting innings after being put in to bat, with Trent Boult's early powerplay strikes reducing them to 55/5. Skipper Jos Buttler was the top scorer among the top five, contributing 30 runs from 25 balls, including four boundaries. Liam Livingstone then partnered with Moeen Ali, resulting in a 48-run stand, which helped England surpass the 100-run mark. Later, a 112-run partnership between Livingstone and Sam Curran (42 runs from 35 balls) led England to a total of 226/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Boult was the standout performer for New Zealand, finishing with figures of 3/37, while Tim Southee claimed two wickets, and Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner took one each.

Also Read:

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: What happens if the reserve day also gets washed out due to rain?

In their pursuit of a 227-run target, New Zealand found themselves struggling at 55/3. The early departures of Finn Allen, Devon Conway (14 runs), and Will Young (33 runs) disrupted their chase. Despite a 56-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell (57 runs from 52 balls) and skipper Tom Latham (19 runs), New Zealand's batting crumbled, losing seven wickets for a mere 36 runs and eventually being bowled out for 147 in just 26.5 overs. England's Reece Topley (3/27) and David Willey (3/34) were the standout bowlers, with Moeen Ali also chipping in with two wickets, and Atkinson securing one.

For his impactful performance, Liam Livingstone was awarded the 'Player of the Match' accolade.