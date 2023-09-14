Former Cricketer Anil Kumble Rides In BMTC Amidst Taxi Protests In Bengaluru

This gesture came amidst protests organized by Bengaluru's taxi drivers' union and variprivate driver unions. Their demonstration was in response to the Shakti scheme, which offers free services to women in the state. Consequently, private taxi services were unavailable for commuters, leaving them with the option of using their own cars or taking the bus.

To manage the situation and ease the inconvenience faced by commuters, the government introduced additional and metro services throughout the day. Anil Kumble's choice to use government-owned transportation amid the protests has earned him widespread praise for his down-to-earth attitude.

Many users took to Twitter to applaud Kumble's decision, acknowledging the private taxi strike in Bengaluru. One user with the handle @vicharabhio wrote, "So simple and down to earth, Kumble sir." Another user, @akshaynatarajan, commented, "Lovely Anil. Wishing more people make use of the Vayu Vajra service."

Numerothers noted that Kumble's choice to take the was a practical decision given the ongoing protests in Bengaluru. His tweet garnered significant attention and received praise for his use of public transport.