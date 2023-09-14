Off-Market Listing Dubai brings complete privacy to luxury property sales

(MENAFN- Sheila Tobias) Dubai, UAE; 14 September 2023: For many people including VIPs, celebrities, and high-net-worth individuals, the prospect of having details of their property sale made public is simply not acceptable.



Off-Market Listing (OML) Dubai brings a privacy-led, bespoke alternative to traditional property sales. Founded by Ainsley Duncombe, a former International Business Director at Property Finder and a leading voice in the real estate industry, OML enables its clients to sell their property discreetly and below the radar. Clients can say goodbye to intrusive online photos of their home, or nosy neighbours popping round to snoop.



"Our clients may wish to keep their property sale strictly private for a multitude of reasons. Whether it's to avoid speculation, media exposure or to ensure privacy during sensitive times, OML guarantees discretion at every stage of the process,” says Duncombe.



Specialising in luxury residential real estate, OML caters to listings that start at AED 3 million and go all the way up to around AED 300 million. OML is a specialist in securing buyers for one-of-a-kind properties. For instance, OML currently has an exclusive listing for a 33,000-square-foot home nestled in one of the greenest areas in Dubai, featuring 7 bedrooms and a 15-car garage.



“Discretion is a byword for our business, and while we work with high-profile clients, we ensure privacy at every stage of the process. We go over and above to provide a top-tier service for our clients. For some, this means starting off with a complimentary helicopter tour of Dubai to get a sense of the city and view plots and neighbourhoods from a birds-eye perspective. For others, a chauffer-driven tour around the city allows them to get a sense of place from behind discreetly blacked-out windows. We tailor the experience according to the unique requirements of each client.”



OML was launched in 2023 on the back of a conversation with one of Duncombe’s clients who had expressed distress at the way their home privacy was invaded during a sale.



"Having extensively revamped their property, my clients, unfortunately, encountered a breach of privacy during viewing. Their next-door neighbours turned up and videoed the property on the phone, not because they wanted to buy it, but because they wanted ideas for their own home renovation! This sparked the idea of creating a service that enables individuals to sell their properties without having to share details online. Today, we proudly offer a completely bespoke service through Off Market Listing Dubai that allows our clients to sell – and buy – in a more discreet and private way."



Duncombe brings decades of experience at the pinnacle of the real estate industry to OML, alongside a proven track record for closing 'impossible' deals. His ‘outside the box’ approach has seen him close a significant deal for a client who didn’t want their home publicised anywhere but was keen to sell.



“A property owner had reservations about images of their property being shared online. Upon viewing the property, I recognised its striking similarity to interiors typical of resorts in the Maldives. Our film crew journeyed to the Maldives to create engaging content that evoked the style of property being marketed. The client expressed immense satisfaction with the outcome, and the result was a successful sale."



With the real estate market in Dubai currently booming, the potential for growth is limitless, says Duncombe. But a tailor-made approach remains the hallmark of OML’s quality-driven, bespoke experience.



"We strive to provide exceptional support for confidential luxury property transactions, catering to buyers and sellers worldwide. Our bespoke services include complimentary helicopter tours to showcase plots and neighbourhoods from the sky, and chauffeur-driven blacked-out vehicle viewings to ensure utmost discretion. With more than 20,000 real estate brokers in Dubai, we stand out as the only ones delivering this level of personalised service.”



