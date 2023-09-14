2023 Global Cost of Living Index Shows Significant Increases for Americans Since 2022

(MENAFN- Wachsman) LONDON, 13 September 2023 – Global payments company WorldRemit announces the results of its third Global Cost of Living Index. The year-on-year study assesses how the cost of living crisis is affecting financial decisions, including those of remittance senders who regularly send money home to support their loved ones.







Results show 73% of respondents in the US, 70% in the UK, and 78% in Australia reported an increase in the daily cost of living and globally, 81% said they felt utility costs increased in recent months. Housing costs continue to be impacted with 72% of respondents reporting an upswing in mortgage and rent payments, while 46% of respondents noted an increase in education and 74% in transportation.







Key findings from US respondents include:



• Over 62% state that their disposable income has either stayed the same or decreased in the past year



• 72% have seen their transit/commuting expense increase



• 77% have seen utility costs increase



• 58% report healthcare costs rising in the past year



• 68% state that housing costs have increased since 2022



• 55% go out to eat less and try and cook more at home



• 20% have to choose between paying the bills and buying food



• 13% had to postpone medical treatment







One billion people worldwide – approximately one in eight – depend on remittances. The U.S. findings of the WorldRemit’s 2023 Cost of Living Index indicate family and friends remain the main reason for money transfers (82%)







One in ten remittance senders are feeling heightened pressure to send money home. Against this backdrop, 78% of U.S. respondents stated that the cost of living for those they send money to has increased over the past year. In addition, 63% of those surveyed in the U.S. are now sending money to fewer people than in past years.







“As international money senders report rising living costs both for themselves and their families, they are increasingly making the tough decision between supporting themselves and supporting their loved ones back home. Receivers rely on the hard-earned money delivered by remitters for vital things like day-to-day expenses (such as food, transportation and clothing), healthcare and educational support,” said Mark Lenhard, Group CEO, Zepz.







“Our data shows that as the cost of living crisis looms, many are making sacrifices in order to continue to provide that support to billions across the globe.”







The multi-country study was fielded in July 2023 to determine the ongoing effects of the increased cost of living on international money senders in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, resulting in observations from 3,000 international remittance senders. WorldRemit’s 2022 Cost of Living survey can be found here.









