5 Better Alternatives Of Coffee That Can Boost Your Energy

ALSO READ: Health Dangers: 5 disastrside effects of drinking Apple Cider Vinegar

Here are 5 good alternatives that are better than coffee:

1. Green Tea:

Green tea contains a moderate amount of caffeine, which can provide a gentle energy lift without the jittery effects of coffee. It's also rich in antioxidants and offers varihealth benefits.

2. Herbal Teas:

Herbal teas like peppermint, ginger, and ginseng can be invigorating without caffeine. Peppermint, for example, can help improve alertness and focus, while ginger tea can provide a natural energy boost.

3. Matcha:

Matcha is a type of powdered green tea known for its vibrant colour and rich flavour. It contains caffeine but also has a unique amino acid called L-theanine, which can provide a calming effect alongside increased alertness.

4. Lemon Water:

Starting your day with a glass of lemon water can help hydrate you and provide a gentle energy kick. Lemon is known for its refreshing scent, which can also have an invigorating effect.

5. Smoothies:

A well-balanced smoothie with fruits, vegetables, and a source of protein (like Greek yoghurt or plant-based protein powder) can provide sustained energy throughout the morning. Experiment with different ingredients to find combinations that work best for you.

ALSO READ: Hair damage: 5 worst side-effects of Overnight Oiling for your shiny locks