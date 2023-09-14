ALSO READ: Hair damage: 5 worst side-effects of Overnight Oiling for your shiny locks

Here are 5 drinks on an empty stomach for Belly Fat Loss:

1. Warm Lemon Water:

A glass of warm water with freshly squeezed lemon juice is a popular choice. Lemon can boost digestion, detoxify your body, and provide a good dose of vitamin C.

2. Jeera Water (Cumin Water):

Cumin seeds are known for their metabolism-boosting properties. Boil a teaspoon of cumin seeds in water, strain, and drink the water. It can help improve digestion and aid in weight loss.

3. Fenugreek Water:

Fenugreek seeds can help control appetite and improve insulin sensitivity. Soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in water overnight, then drink the water in the morning.

4. Ginger Tea:

Ginger can boost metabolism and reduce appetite. You can make ginger tea by steeping fresh ginger slices in hot water. It can help improve digestion and reduce belly fat.

5. Cucumber and Mint Water:

Infused water made by adding cucumber slices and mint leaves to a pitcher of water is not only refreshing but also aids in digestion and hydration.

